Try brunch with your sweetie on Valentine’s Day

Here’s a Takeout Tuesday Valentine’s Edition! Valentine’s Day is usually celebrated with a beautiful dinner, but maybe you should switch things up this year with brunch! After all, Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday.

Whether you’re looking to have a dine-in brunch for two, or a family-style Valentine’s Day, breakfast Le Petit Dejeuner wants to help.

Le Petit Dejeuner is an American style brunch restaurant with a French twist. Tina Motley, owner of Le Petit Dejeuner, explained how you can celebrate Valentine’s Day all weekend at the restaurant.

The restaurant is now taking reservations to dine-in and enjoy a tasty couples brunch on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a limited menu with bigger plates for you and your partner to enjoy.

Watch the video above to see some of the delicious dishes they have to offer.