Detroit’s newest bakery offers gourmet takeout meals

Detroit is now home to a new European style bakery, but this one doesn’t exactly come from Europe. It comes from Downriver! Promenade Artisan Foods has just opened their second location in Detroit inside the Fisher Building. Their original location is in Trenton and is beloved in the community. Owners Chelsie and Jono Brymer joined Tati Amare from their Detroit location for Take Out Tuesday and talked about what their new location offers.

Like the Trenton location, the new Promenade Artisan Foods in Detroit will offer, French Press coffee drinks, artisanal breads, crepes, sandwiches and gourmet grab and go meals. The Brymers decided to open in Detroit after they noticed an uptick in their grab and go take away meal sales. These meals vary and are big enough to feed four people. The Detroit location will feature the exact menu as the Trenton location, which changes every season. They just unveiled their spring menu which you can get a sneak peak of in the video above.

Ad

Although their menus will be the same, the Detroit location will differ because of its size. The Brymers say there is more room in the Detroit location which will allow them to host events and allow people to rent out the space for wedding showers and baby showers. They both look forward to having these events in the future.