You have to try this southern-style slaw dog!

Clinton Twp. – At Slaw Dogz they are all about hot dogs - loading them up with meats, cheeses, beans, veggies, and even...coleslaw? Yes, coleslaw. It’s a topping they like to put on their dogs down south.

Karlin and Kevin Traylor had their first-ever taste of a slaw dog on their most recent trip to Alabama to visit Kevin’s parents.

“My dad is from Alabama and I have been traveling there since I was a little kid and this last time was the first time I’ve ever tried a slaw dog,” explains Kevin.

“We all got really hungry,” Karlin continues. “And he said, ‘I want you guys to come try a slaw dog,” and we said ‘Oh, ok, you know, what’s a slaw dog?’ He said, ‘It’s a hot dog with coleslaw on top,’ and we said absolutely not.”

Eventually, Kevin’s Dad convinced them to try it, and they are so happy he did.

“It was amazing! It was just a big blast of everything you didn’t think would go on a hot dog in your mouth, but it was delicious,” said Kevin.

So they brought this southern dish up north and opened Slaw Dogz in 2019. The small Clinton Township restaurant has a bright interior colored red and yellow, (like ketchup and mustard-but not on purpose) and has a fun casual atmosphere.

It wasn’t long before their hot dogs gained a loyal following. Their signature slaw dog is an all-beef hot dog covered with seasoned ground beef, smothered in a cheese sauce, topped with creamy coleslaw and spices. Some fans tried it for the first time and fell in love, while others who are from the south are happy to have a taste of home.

The slaw dog is far from the only hot dog on the menu. Others include their BBQ Billy- which is a dog sliced in half and stuffed with mozzarella, topped with shredded chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, red onions, and a sprinkle of parmesan- and their corned beef dog, is like a cross between a Ruben and a hot dog, as it is topped with swiss cheese, corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, and two other sauces.

All their dogs are 100% beef, and they have a vegan option as well. They wanted to make something on their menu for everyone and are working on a gluten-free bun.

Right now they are open for dine-in, carry-out, and are on some delivery apps. They are located at 35660 Harper Ave. in Clinton Township.