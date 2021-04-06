Detroit Tigers Top Moments Bracket: Vote in championship round, win prizes

What’s the greatest Detroit Tigers moment since 2000?

That’s what we’re ready to decide, as our bracket of 32 has been narrowed down to two epic moments.

No. 1 overall seed, Magglio Ordonez’s home run to send the Tigers to the 2006 World Series, is squaring off against a No. 12 seed, the Ernie Harwell farewell speech in 2009.

You can relive these moments through video highlights below. Then, vote on which should be crowned the champion!

Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to Jax Car Wash (four in each round) and one grand prize of $500! Thanks to our sponsor, FanDuel Sportsbook -- Make your first bet risk free up to $1,000.

Vote in the championship round of the Detroit Tigers Moments Bracket below

Bracket pictures courtesy of Getty Images.

Magglio’s home run

Ernie’s speech