Biscuits with some of the stars of “Ted Lasso”

It’s an award-winning show that only seems to be growing in popularity, as more and more people are learning about “biscuits with the boss” and “being a goldfish.” Ted Lasso is one of those shows that can make you laugh, and touch your heart. This is thanks to a staff of amazing writers and an outstanding cast, including Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple. The two stars joined Live In The D host, Tati Amare to talk about the most recent season.

They discussed how they see their roles, working together with their other castmates to build their characters, and how hard it is to keep a straight face while working with famous funny man, Jason Sudeikis. To hear the full conversation, watch the video above.

You can watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.