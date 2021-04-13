Sushi takeout that towers

After a year of takeout and delivery, we know that some foods travel better than others. One of those foods is sushi. If you are looking to break away from your usual sushi order, there is a restaurant in Dearborn taking the food to new heights. Xushi Ko is home to the sushi tower, a delicious stacked creation that layers sushi grade fish, crab and rice. It’s a dish unlike any other and you can get it for takeout!

Xushi Ko’s owner Adnan “Eddie” Chealiti joined Tati Amare live from his restaurant to talk about the creation of the sushi tower, his restaurant’s other unique dishes, like the avocado spiral, and Xushi Ko’s takeout process. Check it out in the video above.