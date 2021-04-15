Here’s how to get started on the patio of your dreams

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the best parts of spring and summer is enjoying it all out on a deck right outside your door.

“Live in the D” host Jason Carr spoke with deck specialist Lee Waeyaert about how LumberJack can help.

Waeyaert suggested starting with a Trex deck. He said the price in wood is now similar to a Trex deck, so it makes more sense to get an upgrade.

The Trex deck is low-maintenance and doesn’t require power washing or scrubbing -- just soap and water to keep it clean.

LumberJack stocks the whole line of Trex, so you can get whatever type and color you want.

LumberJack also carries the full line of railing options, Waeyaert said.

Waeyaert said the Trex deck likely would be easy for a DIY enthusiast to install, but if that’s not you, LumberJack can recommend a Trex expert to do the job for you.

LumberJack is a full-service center with kitchen and bath design, as well as outdoor living. You can visit any of the five locations to get started on your outdoor haven for the summer. Watch the video, above, to learn how to get started.

Ad

Click or tap here for more information.