How to rep your pet and support a good cause

No two shelter pets are alike, and now, Michigan Humane has a great way for you to celebrate that -- while helping animals in need.

Anna Chrisman stopped by the show to share the group’s new personalized T-shirts and to introduce us to the Pet of the Week, Professor Pizza.

Professor Pizza is an adult male cat who Chrisman says loves to jump, run and play.

He’s looking for an active home that will want to play with him and keep him entertained.

Chrisman said he’s a social, exploratory cat that loves to hang out in windows and check out what’s going on. He will, however, need a family that’s going to be vigilant about making sure he’s not taking any unauthorized trips outside.

As the “Live in the D” Pet of the Week, Professor Pizza’s adoption fees will be covered by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

Chrisman also got the chance to show off some of Michigan Humane’s latest line of pet-themed shirts.

“If you want to celebrate rescuing and adopting, what better way to do it than in a T-shirt that matches your pet’s personality?” Chrisman said.