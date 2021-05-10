From Romeo, MI to ‘The Voice’

Two singers from the area are going to take the stage on The Voice tonight including 16-year-old Rachel Mac who had a knockout performance that almost eliminated a singer who had a four-chair turn.

Host Jason Carr chatted with Rachel Mac about her experience on The Voice.

Rachel Mac is from Romeo, MI and she is one of the Michigan sensations on The Voice. Mac said that she thought she put on a great performance but she did not expect to win so she was stunned that her coach Nick Jonas declared her the winner. She also enjoyed working with Snoop Dogg and gives him credit for saving her on the show after revamping the end of her amazing song right before the performance.

You can watch Rachel Mac on The Voice tonight at 9 PM on Local 4.