If you want to decorate your home with one-of-a-kind artwork, this is right up your alley. Kila Peeples found a way to add a splash of color to her walls with a little help from her dog, Hank. After watching a couple of viral videos on social media, she discovered pet painting. Instead of using a brush, a few smears of peanut butter on a storage bag and an eager pup painter work their artistic magic.

Watch the video above to see how Hank’s painting turned out!