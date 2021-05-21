Zombies and girl talk are hitting TV screens this weekend

Vivid explosions and strong friendships are what can be seen on Netflix and Starz this weekend. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to talk about the new movie Army of the Dead and the premiere of the show Run the World.

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista and Omari Hardwick. It’s about a group of thieves whose mission, and lives, are in jeopardy when zombies invade their territory. Greg said the movie is fun and action-packed. It’s a good one to catch if you are a big fan of these types of movies. He gave it three out of five reels.

Next was Run the World, a new show starring Amber Stevens West and Andrea Bordeaux. The show follows a group of African American female friends who try not to let personal trials and tribulations interfere with their successful professional lives. Greg said Run the World reminds him of another popular show, Sex and the City.

You can see his full reviews, and interviews with members of the casts, by watching the video above