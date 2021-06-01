Explore the beauty of nature while riding a horse at this local park

The weather is becoming nice now, and it’s perfect for going out for a walk or to the park. What if you could explore the park in a different way? Kila Peeples visited Maybury State Park in Northville to try out something for the very first time, horseback riding at the riding stables.

The Maybury Riding Stables has provided an option for people to ride through the park for decades. Owner Kim Hone said hundreds of people, with various riding experience, have found the perfect horse to ride through tree-lined trail. Kim also said if you are a younger rider, or if you are weary about getting on the horse, a few trots around the corral helps riders get comfortable.

Watch the video above to learn more about how you can take a ride at the Maybury Riding Stable.