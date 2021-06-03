See how this local chef went viral on TikTok with his tasty dishes

Over the past few months, there have been a lot of creative food dishes that have become a must-try. From whipped coffee to pancake cereal, people all over the world have been cooking up cool foods using items in ways never thought of before thanks to social media. One local chef has gone viral on TikTok with his different spins on his dishes, including adding Detroit flair to classic Asian cuisine.

Jon Kung has over 11 million likes on several of his postings, one which includes using Faygo Orange Pop in his dish. Jon joined Tati Amare to discuss his viral recipes and how he used TikTok as a platform to share his ideas. He also showed some foods he made for the show, including deep fried breakfast sausage wontons paired with a spicy Szechuan maple syrup.

Watch the video above to hear more about Chef Jon Kung taking his recipes to a new platform.