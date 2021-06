Swimsuit with Jon Jordan on Live in the D

The summer months have arrived and that means time to head to the pool or the lake for a dip in the water to stay cool.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare from Palm Springs, CA to share all about the new trends in bathing suits. Jordan talked about multi-purposed swimsuits, tiger prints, and the retro revival that are all back in style.

For the guys, Jordan suggested trying out quick-drying underwear as swimsuits.

Watch the video to learn more.