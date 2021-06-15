Do nail stickers work as well as traditional nail polish?

Are you always on the go and can’t find time or the budget to get your nails done? Are you not very good at painting your own nails? There might be an answer for you.. For Try It Out Tuesday, Kila Peeples wanted to see if stick on nail polish worked just as well as traditional liquid nail polish. It is supposed to last up to 14 days without chipping or peeling. So she wore stick on nail polish on one hand, and liquid polish on her other to test it out. After about 8 days of work, outdoor activities and just living life, Kila found out if stick on nail polish is worth paying for, or if liquid nail polish was the way to go.

Watch the video above to see the outcome of this Try It Out Tuesday!