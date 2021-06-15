Partly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Live In The D

Do nail stickers work as well as traditional nail polish?

Try It Out Tuesday checks out if this trendy way of doing nails will “stick” around

Kila Peeples
, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: 
Try It Out Tuesday
,
Stick on nail polish
,
Manicure
,
Nails
,
nail stickers
Live in the D: Try It Out Tuesday - Stick on Nail Polish
Live in the D: Try It Out Tuesday - Stick on Nail Polish

Are you always on the go and can’t find time or the budget to get your nails done? Are you not very good at painting your own nails? There might be an answer for you.. For Try It Out Tuesday, Kila Peeples wanted to see if stick on nail polish worked just as well as traditional liquid nail polish. It is supposed to last up to 14 days without chipping or peeling. So she wore stick on nail polish on one hand, and liquid polish on her other to test it out. After about 8 days of work, outdoor activities and just living life, Kila found out if stick on nail polish is worth paying for, or if liquid nail polish was the way to go.

Watch the video above to see the outcome of this Try It Out Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: