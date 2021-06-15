Spice up your chicken fingers with this homemade sauce

Today’s Takeout Tuesday is all about the iconic go-to-meal - Chicken Fingers!

Chicken fingers and fries is the simplest meal to order and one restaurant in the D is getting a lot of attention for spicing up their recipes for their homemade dipping sauce.

Uncle Joe’s Chicken Fingers uses fresh, organic chicken for their chicken tenders. The fingers are lightly breaded and lightly seasoned and marinated for 24 hours in advance to bring out the flavor of the chicken. They also offer shrimp, Texas toast, cod fish, fries and more.

If you’re looking to add a kick of flavor you can try one of their homemade sauces. The house sauce is sweet with a little bit of spice and full of flavor. Joe says it goes with any meat you cook. They also offer homemade habanero sauce, ranch, BBQ, and honey mustard.

Uncle Joe’s Chicken Fingers has locations in Southfield, Warren, and a new location opening on the Wayne State University Campus in Detroit.

Watch the video to learn more.