Treat yourself to an elegant picnic

Spice up your summer picnic with a personalized experience

Natalie Henderson
, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

This is the season to spend more time enjoying backyard cookouts, picnics, and any other excuse to spend more time outdoors.

And when you’re looking for a more elegant picnic experience for a special occasion in your life, there is a local business able to bring your picnic dreams to life.

Picnics have advanced from a basket and blanket to a classy outdoor dinner party.

Yadhu Manick, the Founder of MI Picnic Project, showed off her beautiful picnic set-up for two people. Manick explained that she can curate experiences for up to 6 people whether it’s a birthday, bachelorette party, date night, or any other celebration that you have in mind. The picnic can be outdoors or indoors as well as in your home or at a local park.

The MI Picnic Project will clean up the afterwards and can provide certain foods like birthday cakes and hors d’oeuvres.

Watch the video to learn more.

