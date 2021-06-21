Treat yourself to an elegant picnic

This is the season to spend more time enjoying backyard cookouts, picnics, and any other excuse to spend more time outdoors.

And when you’re looking for a more elegant picnic experience for a special occasion in your life, there is a local business able to bring your picnic dreams to life.

Picnics have advanced from a basket and blanket to a classy outdoor dinner party.

Yadhu Manick, the Founder of MI Picnic Project, showed off her beautiful picnic set-up for two people. Manick explained that she can curate experiences for up to 6 people whether it’s a birthday, bachelorette party, date night, or any other celebration that you have in mind. The picnic can be outdoors or indoors as well as in your home or at a local park.

The MI Picnic Project will clean up the afterwards and can provide certain foods like birthday cakes and hors d’oeuvres.

Watch the video to learn more.