This couple shares their “Leap of Faith”

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton share their "leap of Faith" on Live in the D

Finding love can be a challenge but this couple made it look super easy. They appeared on the hit Netflix show Love Is Blind where they committed to marrying each other before even meeting.

Live In The D Host Tati Amare chatted with Detroit native Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton about their new book and YouTube channel.

The couple’s new book is called “Leap of Faith.” The book is about their love story, past love lives, and tips to help the couple find their true love.

The book also talks about some behind the scene moments from the show. Hamilton reflected on a moment he and Lauren were having an intense conversation in their individual pods during the show, and as he was falling in love, a cameraman knocked on the window shifting his mind back to the reality that you are still on TV.

Speed also recently had a chance to bring Cameron to the D to learn all about her hometown. Hamilton’s favorite spot was the Riverwalk and eating Coneys.

Ad

Watch the video to learn more.