How do potato chips get that special crunch?

Downey's Potato Chips Summer Spectacular on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

What would summer be without a backyard cookout or picnic?

We’re not sure what the answer is to that question, because it seems unimaginable, but the summertime snack favorite is most certainly potato chips.

You can really amp up your summer snackin’ with super crunchy chips made in small batches right here in the D, said Kali Bagley, general manager of Downey’s Potato Chips.

Bagley revealed exactly how the chips get that special crunch.

The crunchy, magic is handmade at Downey’s facility in Waterford.

That’s where the chips are sorted, peeled and cooked before being seasoned and packaged.

Downey’s flavors are original sea salt, vinegar and sea salt, BBQ and no salt.

Watch the video to learn more about how they’re made.