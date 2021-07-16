Cloudy icon
Live In The D

Channel your inner artist with a colorful way to paint

Get messy and have fun

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Painting with a Twist Presents 'Paint Pouring' on Live in the D
Have you ever looked at an abstract or intense piece of art and said, " I wish I could do something like that...”? There is a unique way to bring out the artist in you, and you don’t even need a paintbrush. It’s called Paint Pour, and it is a new class you can enjoy at Painting with a Twist.

Jackie Cook spoke with Tati Amare about the classes and showed how easy and beautiful Paint Pour can be. Jackie said technique uses slightly thinner paint than is traditionally used in their classes, and the addition of silicone drops, help create the colorful abstract designs.

Watch the video above to see how cool Jackie’s Paint Pour turned out!

I am one of the Multimedia Journalists for Live in the D on WDIV at 10 a.m. I try out the cool, new fun adventure-y things that are in the D.

