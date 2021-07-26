Gabriel Duran represents Southwest Detroit through music

Being raised in Southwest Detroit, musician Gabriel Duran drew a lot of inspiration from his community and put it into his craft.

Duran found inspiration from his Chilean and Puerto Rican background from artists like Víctor Jara, Héctor Lavoe, and Daniel Viglietti.

Through his childhood and high school, it’s been a constant grind for years for the 23-year old. He created some relief for those through his music in 2020 when he released his first album, Wish You Well.

You can hear songs like Tesla, Say Nothing, Involved, and more from the young artist in the Southwest Detroit community.

Even before the Southwest native was releasing single after single to build hype, and even after the release of the album, he has been part of multiple collaborations through Detroit music company Assemble Sound.

You can see Duran and more of the musical talent from Southwest Detroit at an upcoming community festival called Southwest Fest. The free festival is for the community to enjoy music and have a platform to highlight the local talent and businesses that are supporting this event.

The event will be on September 4th, and you can see more updates from the artist himself on all social media platforms at gabrielxduran.

Watch the video above to see a full interview with Duran and an acoustic version of Say Nothing.