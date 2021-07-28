It’s chocolate that’s good- and good for you

There are so many different types of chocolate to choose from you may not be aware that one stands out above the others when it comes to your health. That is dark chocolate.

Dark chocolate, unlike milk chocolate, doesn’t have milk which binds milk with cocoa and antioxidants. Milk chocolate also has much more sugar than its bitter brother.

Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler explains that the higher the percentage of cacao, the higher the health benefits of dark chocolate.

Fun fact, cacao percentage needs to be 50% for it to be considered dark chocolate; the remaining percentage is the sugar quantity.

Watch the video above to learn more about the benefits of dark chocolate and see the chocolate that may be good to eat every day.