Which way is easier to peel a hard-boiled egg?

Try It Out Tuesday polks a hole in a popular egg shelling method

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Try it Out Tuesday: Peeling Hard Boiled Egg

Peeling a hard-boiled egg can sometimes be a tough task. The delicious egg that you want to eat or use for a dish, will pull apart or stubborn pieces of shell are impossible to remove. So how can you make it better? For this week’s Try It Out Tuesday, Kila Peeples tested three ways to take the shell off of hard-boiled eggs. One egg was opened traditionally, another in an ice bath, and the third had a small hole poked in the shell before it went in the pot to boil. The results were interesting to say the least!

Watch the video to see which way to peel a hard-boiled egg worked best for Kila.

