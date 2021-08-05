Quick hacks can help you pack your suitcase with style

Packing Hacks with Jon Jordan on Live in the D

You can avoid getting frustrated while packing for your next vacation by trying out some quick and easy travel hacks.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan is sharing advice about how to condense the items you’re packing.

Jon says to stick with a color scheme so all of your clothes will match.

To save space in your suitcase, Jon says you can put makeup and lotion in pill containers or bead cases.

You can protect your jewelry from getting tangled during your travels by putting a straw around a necklace chain.

Shower caps can also come in handy. They can be used as shoe covers to keep your soles from getting dirt on other items in your bag.

Finally, Jon says to fill the extra space in your suitcase to prevent items from shifting during your travels. Jon suggests using old shopping bags, tissue paper or bubble wrap to stuff your suitcase.

Watch the video to see how contact cases can be used for another packing hack.