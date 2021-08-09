Matt Kysia shows off a soulful voice

Matt Kysia is a Detroit musician who says he got his sound from after listening to musical influences from Motown. Artists like Michael Jackson and soulful tunes of Ray Charles.

Kysia co-produced the web series Singers in the Round, giving other local artists a platform to display their skills and talent. The show features songwriters and talent from multiple genres.

The show has featured many artists, including the Queen of the Blues Thornetta Davis, and as they prepare for their 34th show on September 1st, there is still more talent to show.

As the host of Singers in the Round, Kysia occasionally performs a song or two to connect with the viewers and build a relationship.

Watch the video above for a full interview, and hear Kysia performs his song I Get It.