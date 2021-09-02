Make your warm weather wardrobe work into the fall

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan says you can still wear white pants after Labor Day.

You don’t need to say goodbye to your summer style just because pumpkin spice is back on the menu and the temperature will be dropping.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan is sharing advice on how you can keep rocking your summer favorites as a part of your fall wardrobe.

First, Jon says Labor Day doesn’t mean you need to put your white pants away. Instead, he says to combine various shades of off-white into your outfits, like a cream-colored cable knit sweater.

Jon also says that bright colors can still be worn as we tradition into fall. He suggests wearing a bright color offset with a drab color.

Jon suggests staying away from pastel floral patterns. However, he says your fall wardrobe can still incorporate floral that has more depth of color.

Watch the video above to get more fashion advice from Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan.