Jason and Tati want to do these things year-round

From Tati Amare – As you all know, I’m hanging on to summer until the very last day, even though I can’t prevent the inevitable. But, there are always activities that we wish we could take with us into the next season. For me, I’d love to be able to enjoy outdoor activities without bad weather. I don’t mind the temperature dropping (it doesn’t have to be 85 degrees everyday), but I’d love to be able to take long walks, bike rides, and eat outdoors all year round. Sure, we get to do some of these activities in the fall and spring, but I would love to have the option to be outdoors all the time. How fun would this be? Because when it’s too cold, this gal is staying home!

From Jason Carr- Who is “This Gal”? Is she part of your squad? I don’t know about her but she needs to buy a parka.

People eat outside in winter! In ski clothes halfway down the mountain around a fire pit with warm libations! We need to get you on a chairlift up to the lodge where you can have a Hot Toddy and chillax. Sometimes there’s live music. And when you’ve had enough, you can snowshoe down the mountain to get your steps in. Or you can yard-sale down the slopes like me and burn all of your calories falling.

Tell “This Gal” she needs to hit up Mt. Holly on a Saturday afternoon. Even if you don’t ski it’s a scene with A+ people watching. Lots of characters. And you can’t beat the smell of beer, fries and wet ski boots. Whoo-boy!

