3 activities that will keep your children busy and entertained this fall

As fall approaches, the temperatures shift and we find ourselves looking for new and fun things to do.

Because of that, it’s a great time to introduce the kids in your life to new experiences.

How would the teen in your life like to create a short film for a film festival? What about turning their gaming time into something competitive like esports? Perhaps they might enjoy some physical fun, like swimming?

“Live in the D” host Tati Amare spoke with Margaret Edwartowksi, Alexis Townsend, and David Wilson to learn more about the following three programs happening at the YMCA Detroit.

1. Film Festival

The third annual Detroit Can Film Festival is available for teens between the ages of 13 and 18. The theme of the festival this year is “How I Re-emerge,” and each film has to be 10.9 seconds or less. The last date to enter is Oct. 1 at 5 pm.

2. Swimming fun

An important part of keeping our kids safe is to teach them about water safety, and this is important 365 days a year.

Some programs, like swimming and basketball, take place year-round at the Y. Townsend explained that the Y also offers Detroiters a Safety Around Water program, which teaches students safety tips and swim lessons, so as to keep them safe near any body of water.

The program is available at no cost to students who receive free or reduced lunch.

3. Esports

For children who enjoy video games, the esport program may be a perfect fit for them.

Wilson explained that video games are not just mindless past-times anymore -- it is something that can grow into a profession. Like other professionals, esports gamers can win scholarships and join collegiate gamer teams, or become professional gamers.

There will still be some physical activity incorporated in the E-gamers program. And the games the children play will only be ones that align with the YMCA’s values of respect and inclusion.

Did you know that professional gamers can earn $60,000 a year? This program could be an investment in what might be a child’s future career.

Watch the video above to learn more, including about the SportPort program that brings outdoor activities to different neighborhoods.