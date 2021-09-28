International Recipe Week: Jason makes Serbian burgers

It is International Recipe Week on Live in the D, and we are sharing our experiences as we try out dishes from around the world.

Today, Jason Carr made a Serbian burger, also known as a pljeskavica, which is Balkan delicacy he seen online and wanted to recreate.

He says the recipe includes a blend of pork, lamb and ground beef that he seasoned with salt and pepper. He says the pita bread he used is larger than the Balken burger he seen online.

Jason also included a variety of condiments, spices and vegetables to his burger including a red pepper paste, onions, pickles, tomatoes, and something similar to butter.

He said the Serbian burger had an interesting taste and the blend of the three different meats was something he’d never had before. He said the lamb meat didn’t taste like the meat in a Gyro, the ground beef didn’t take like a cheeseburger, and the pork reminded him of breakfast sausages.

Overall, Jason said this dish is unique, but he doesn’t think he will make it again.

If you want to try to cook the burger yourself, here is the recipe Jason followed from “Cooking the Globe”:

For the meat patties:

1 lb (450g) ground beef

1 lb (450g) ground pork

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup sparkling water

2 tablespoons Olive oil

2 medium onions, finely chopped

vegetable oil, for frying

For the burger assembly:

4 pita bread pockets

Ajvar

Kajmak

onions

pickles

Instructions