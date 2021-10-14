Here’s what’s happeing around the D this weekend

It may be the spooky season but there are some things happening this weekend that aren’t so scary.

Here’s what happening around the D!

Motor City Comic-Con

All kinds of celebrities from your favorite TV shows and movies will gather in Metro Detroit this weekend. You can get autographs, participate in cosplay contests, and enjoy other exhibits. Tickets are $30 for 13 years old and up, and $20 for kids. Motor City Comic Con begins Friday and runs through Sunday at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

HallowGlow at Treerunners

If you want to start your Halloween celebration early, you can check out HallowGlow at TreeRunner Adventure Park in West Bloomfield. The aerial forest and trials will be lit up with a Halloween flair. There will also be entertainment between the trials and at the end, you can get some trick-or-treat candy. HallowGlow runs Friday through Sunday until the end of the month. Tickets can be purchased online.

Ofrendas: El Dia De Muertos Celebration

Ofrendas: Celebrating el Día de Muertos is at the DIA. Day of the Dead is a holiday observed by Mexican and other Latin American communities to celebrate the lives of family and loved ones who have passed. The DIA event will feature sugar skulls, decorations, flowers and pictures at the displayed alters. Ofrendas at the DIA is a free event.

