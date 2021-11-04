This food trend might transform your family’s mealtime

If the menu for your family dinners is getting boring, this food trend might pique your interest. Jackfruit is an ingredient you might not have tried before, but it’s becoming more popular and can be used in a variety of dishes.

Chef Que Broden, from The Kitchen by Cooking with Que, talked with “Live In The D” host Jason Carr about some of the benefits of cooking with jackfruit. Chef Que said jackfruit can grow to be very large, but you can buy jackfruit that’s already cut up and canned at the grocery store. She called it a hearty dish that can look like a pulled meat because of its fibrousness. Chef Que also said jackfruit takes on the flavor of what you put in the dish. Watch the video above to see Chef Que make Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Sliders that you can cook at home.

Since you may have never tried jackfruit, we do want to point out that you should avoid it if you have a latex or birch pollen allergy. Health experts also say jackfruit has a lot of potassium, which can be a problem for people with chronic kidney disease.