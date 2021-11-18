Step out in style this winter

It is time to kick off the winter season on the right foot and that means stepping out in style with the right boot. But, how do you find something that is functional and fashionable?

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Jason Carr to talk about how you do not have to sacrifice style in order to be practical when wearing boots.

First, Jordan says boots with shearling on the outside, sock incorporated boots, leopard boots, boots with lots of glitz or a tiny bit of glitz, are trending this season.

Next, the style editor says boot brands go in and out of style. For example, he says UGG is having a resurgence and has reinvented themselves with metallic silver, heightened mules, and shearling boots with plastic covering.

Finally, Jordan also says the higher the boot the better the practicality. He says big, chunky, and lug sole designs are perfect examples of high style for high-rise boots.

Watch the video above for the full interview and more fashion advice from Jon Jordan.