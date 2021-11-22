3 ways to help maintain weight loss goals while navigating through all that holiday food

Eat your favorite food and lose weight - WW on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Having a healthy Thanksgiving doesn’t mean you can’t have some of your favorite foods.

Instead, there’s a way to navigate your way through holiday party foods and desserts while sticking to your weight loss goals.

WW coach Sarah Eldridge suggests creating an individualized, flexible approach that allows you to take into account your favorite foods in order to establish a healthy eating plan for life.

Eldridge talked about three main things to take into consideration.

That includes hitting your water intake goal, exercising in ways you enjoy and eating foods that help fuel your weight loss goal. Eldridge says there are also ways to earn bonus points. For instance, she starts her day with broccoli, which enables her to add to her personal points budget.

Watch the video above to learn more about tailoring a weight loss plan that works for you.