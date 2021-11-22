Avoid the cold and enjoy tailgating fun indoors at this Canton entertainment hub

A few big football games are coming up this week, and you might be heading to them, but the artic weather might have you wanting to stay indoors. There is a place in Canton where you can have all of the fun of tailgating and more, and it’s all under one roof. Kila Peeples checked out Tailgate Garage, an all-ages entertainment center where you can enjoy cheering on your favorite team while staying toasty inside.

Tailgate Garage has mostly everything you would find at a traditional tailgate event from cornhole to football bowling, and, of course, beer. Plus, there’s an arcade room with a ropes course above it, axe throwing, and even a separate room dedicated to archery tag and bubble soccer. If you want to settle down and watch the game there are TVs on every wall, and an area where you can kick back in recliners.

If you get hungry, or thirsty, there’s a menu full of tailgate approved goodies like pizza, wings, and other appetizers. For drinks, they have cold beer, seltzers, and pop or slushies for the kids.

Ad

For more information about Tailgate Garage, watch the video above.