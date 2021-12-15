Holiday Music Bracket: What’s the best song? Vote in Round 2, win prizes

Which holiday song is the best of them all?

Our newest bracket challenge -- the Holiday Music Bracket -- seeks to answer the illusive question. With suggestions from our WDIV Insiders, we’ve compiled 32 of the best holiday songs of all time for a winner-takes-all bracket competition.

Now, we had to develop a couple of rules, to even the playing field. First, we’re only allowing one song per artist -- otherwise the bracket would just be Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. Second, we’re only using one version of a song -- so you won’t just see five versions of Let It Snow.

We’re onto Round 2 -- and we’ve had some BIG upsets! BOTH of our top seeds -- Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas,” and Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), have gone down! Wow. We’ve done probably a dozen of these brackets, and the top seeds have never lost this early.

It just goes to show how personal holiday music can be for people. Hey, this is fun! Get your vote in for Round 2 below.

Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to Jax Car Wash (four in each round) and one grand prize of $500! Thanks to our sponsor, FanDuel Sportsbook -- Make your first bet risk free up to $1,000.

Vote in Round 2 of the Holiday Music Bracket

Enjoy our Holiday Music Bracket Spotify playlist: