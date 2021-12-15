“Mr. Mayor” gets into the holiday spirit

Ted Danson and Holly Hunter return to NBC in 2022 on “Mr. Mayor”, but you can see what Mr. Mayor and his crew are up to for the holiday season starting tonight.

Host Jason Carr spoke with Bobby Moynihan who plays Jayden Kwapis, and Mike Cabellon, who plays Tommy on the show.

Moynihan explained that “Mr. Mayor’s Magical L.A. Christmas” will reintroduce the cast of “Mr. Mayor” to audiences who get to catch up with the funny group of government workers.

Cabellon said that his character Tommy is the funny role because he’s the only character that’s mean on the show. He believes lots of people in creative roles may feel similar to Tommy through the passion for their jobs.

Cabellon reminded people that though the show is titled “Mr. Mayor” the show itself stays as far away from political subjects as possible.

“Mr. Mayor’s Magical L.A. Christmas” special airs tonight at 9pm on Local 4.

