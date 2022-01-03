This spot is serving up a sweet start to 2022

A sweet Start to the new year on Live in the D

The new year is all about new experiences, and that might include trying out some new food. Estella’s Vegan Cuisine & Desserts is a spot that recently opened in Detroit and features food that’s all vegan.

Chantele Jones is the owner and chef of Estella’s Vegan Cuisine & Desserts. Her business started out as a pop-up inside various restaurants and bars, but Jones opened the doors of her own brick-and-mortar location on Grand River Ave. in Detroit in October of 2021.

Inside Jones’ new shop you’ll find desserts from pound cake to sweet potato pie and peach cobbler. Everything is vegan. Many of her recipes are inspired by her family. Jones said she comes from a family of bakers. She even named the bakery after her grandmother, Estella, who taught her to bake.

Watch the video above to hear more about the sweet treats being served up at Estella’s Vegan Cuisine & Desserts.