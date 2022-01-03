Three ways you can start the new year with family fun

The presents have been opened, and the new year is here. So, why not continue the winter fun by checking out a few places that the entire family can enjoy? Kila Peeples showed three ways you can have a good, entertaining time in and around Detroit, and you can do it indoors or outside. All three will be around during the winter months, so if you stop by and enjoyed it once, you can go back for more fun.

First up: Glow Tubing at Bowers School Farm in Bloomfield Hills; an activity that is back after a successful first year in 2021. Tackle the big hill on tubes that are specifically made for snow, while sliding under a bright neon-lit awning. This year is a little different thanks to a newly added snow carpet that will allow for tubers to enjoy the hill whether it’s snowing or not. Glow tubing starts January 7th and goes until February 27th.

If you like to feel the chill of winter without flying down a hill, check out Winter at Valade in Valade Park in downtown Detroit. You can have conversations sitting by a fire chimney, roast marshmallows, and drink hot chocolate while listening to live music. There are food trucks you can order from, and there is a full bar for adults. Winter in Valade will run through the end of February.

Ad

If you want to keep your fun indoors and you like sports, there is Tailgate Garage in Canton. There’s football bowling, axe throwing, dozens of arcade games, and virtual reality pods. If you want to catch a sports game, there are televisions all around the building, and an area where you can sit in reclining chairs and enjoy tailgate friendly foods and drinks.

For more on these fun winter activities, watch the video above.