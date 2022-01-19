Metro Detroit duo shows how you can wear fashion at any age

Have you ever been told you can’t wear something after a certain age? A pair of women from Metro Detroit are on a mission to prove that style is ageless, and you can wear it at any age.

Dianne Harper Boyer and her niece, Jen Harper Fleck, are the women behind the style blog “The Harper Girls,” where they show how they can rock the same style, despite being 25 years apart in age. The Harper Girls made an appearance on “Live In The D” to share some fashion advice. Dianne said their blog was designed to tell women how they can live their best life at any age. Her advice for other women is that it all comes down to mindset. Instead of telling yourself you can’t wear something, Dianne said to ask yourself how you can wear it. She then encourages you to figure out a way to incorporate it into your outfit.

Dianne and Jen wore the same top while appearing on “Live In The D,” but they talked about how they made the outfit their own with their jewelry. Jen’s outfit featured a lot of jewelry, while her aunt’s outfit included more simple jewelry with hoop earrings. You can watch the video above to see how Dianne and Jen style various outfits, plus get more fashion advice from The Harper Girls.