Cozy on up in this log cabin restaurant in Plymouth

If you’re craving some comfort food - like a french onion soup loaded up with cheese, or a tall brisket sandwich - then look no further than Karl’s Cabin in Plymouth. This cozy log cabin-style restaurant is serving up food that is just as cozy as its atmosphere and behind this homey restaurant is the Poulos family.

Karl Poulos and his wife, Sophia, are both Greek immigrants. Karl worked in restaurants all his life, working his way up from the busser to an owner. One day he heard about a location in Plymouth that was for sale. The restaurant had been closed for the last 4 years and was out in the middle of nowhere.

“When my husband decided to buy the place, I was crying,” explains Sophia. “I said, ‘Where are you taking me and the boys? Where are we going? Where are the customers [going to] come from?’”

Karl had fallen in love with the place, and he made it his own. He said one day the restaurant would be his wife’s retirement and he was right. The Polous’ bought the restaurant in 1982, and their sons took it over in 1997. The building itself, however, has an even longer history.

It was originally built in the 1940s by the Rusceak family. From the very beginning, it was a log-cabin-style building divided into two parts, a restaurant, and a general store. Besides a few updates, the building still has it’s same rustic charm with cozy fireplaces and lots of wood in the interior.

The menu is full of favorites like BBQ ribs which are smoked in-house, and flakey mozzarella sticks made with puff pastry. They also like to do specials like the popular comfort food from the British Isles, Shepherd’s pie. On the lighter side they have a pear and arugula salad with butternut squash, fresh feta cheese, and a chia maple vinaigrette dressing. Fish lovers should check out their maple glazed salmon served on a butternut squash risotto with a kale, bacon and apple salad on the side. All of their portions are very large and filling.

Karl’s Cabin is located at 6005 Gotfredson Road in Plymouth.