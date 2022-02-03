Winter Fests and hot cocoa crawls are what’s happening this weekend around the D

All of the snow that fell over the past couple of days will probably make all of the winter themed events happening this weekend even better, such as the Downtown Lake Orion & Oxford Ice Fests. Every Thursday this month, you can walk through either downtown Lake Orion or Oxford to watch live ice carvings. There will be a complimentary shuttle to go back and forth between the towns. The ice carvings are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and it is a part of the #StrongerTogether event series.

Both Milford and Berkley are hosting Winterfests this weekend! There will be ice skating, snow painting, and a bonfire where you can indulge in hot chocolate and s’mores. This will be on Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Milford Central Park. Berkley’s Winterfest will be at the Community Center, where they will also have outdoor activities like skating and ice sculptures, but also football bowling, a petting farm, and a snow globe photo booth. This Winterfest is on Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., it is an all ages and free event.

Downtown Farmington is hosting Heart of Art: Hot Cocoa Crawl this Thursday. Just like the Lake Orion event, this will happen every Thursday in February. Over a dozen shops and restaurants will be offering hot drinks, some spiked and some not, that you can enjoy as you stroll Grand River taking in the artwork displayed along the sidewalks. There will also be live music at Riley Park. The crawl is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m..

For more on what’s happening this weekend, watch the video above.