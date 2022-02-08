How to return some unconditional love to our furry friends

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With this extremely cold weather surrounding Valentine’s Day, animals could use some extra love and warmth.

Thursday will kick off Michigan Humane’s “Day of Giving” telethon, but donations are still being accepted right now.

CEO and President of Michigan Humane, Matt Pepper, joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to talk about the telethon and where the donation money will go.

Plus, Pepper introduced an adorable pet that needs a new home.

The Pet of the Week is Norton, a 6-year-old pit-bull mix; but don’t let his age fool you, he is a ball of energy and would make for a great running partner.

Norton would best fit in a single dog home, as he likes to be king of the castle. Although he prefers to be alone, he is a sweet and loving dog that loves to play.

If you are in a sweet and loving mood this week, you can donate to Michigan Humane during their “Day of Giving” telethon. Donations for the upcoming telethon will go toward cruelty investigations, veterinary care, work in the community, keeping families together and much more. Pepper said everything they do is predicated on the support from the community.

He said everything you see Michigan Humane doing, only happens when people trust and support the group.

If you are interested in adopting the Pet of the Week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all your standard adoption fees.