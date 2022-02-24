27º

LIVE

Live In The D

National Tortilla Chip Day: Jason shares his family recipe for guacamole

Break out the guac and get your dip on

Miranda Bryant, Live in the D Associate Producer

Tags: National Tortilla Chip Day, Guacamole, Jason Carr, Recipes, Food
Jason Guacamole Recipe on Live in the D

Today is National Tortilla Chip Day and to celebrate we shared some of our favorites on Live in the D.

Today, Jason Carr made his father-in-law’s famous guacamole dip--perfect for dipping those tortilla chips in! (Jason’s preference? Tostitos Hint Of Lime):

Ingredients

  • Olive oil
  • Red wine vinegar
  • Diced purple onion
  • Diced jalapeños
  • Diced tomato
  • Black pepper
  • Salt
  • Slap Ya Mama cajun seasoning (red label).

No precise amounts of ingredients are needed—just to your taste. Enjoy!

Tati Amare also shared that her favorite tortilla chips: Siete Sea Salt Grain Free Tortilla Chips. She paired it with guacamole from Honeybee Market in Detroit, and added some Himalayan sea salt to top it off.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email