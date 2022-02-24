National Tortilla Chip Day: Jason shares his family recipe for guacamole

Jason Guacamole Recipe on Live in the D

Today is National Tortilla Chip Day and to celebrate we shared some of our favorites on Live in the D.

Today, Jason Carr made his father-in-law’s famous guacamole dip--perfect for dipping those tortilla chips in! (Jason’s preference? Tostitos Hint Of Lime):

Ingredients

Olive oil

Red wine vinegar

Diced purple onion

Diced jalapeños

Diced tomato

Black pepper

Salt

Slap Ya Mama cajun seasoning (red label).

No precise amounts of ingredients are needed—just to your taste. Enjoy!

Tati Amare also shared that her favorite tortilla chips: Siete Sea Salt Grain Free Tortilla Chips. She paired it with guacamole from Honeybee Market in Detroit, and added some Himalayan sea salt to top it off.