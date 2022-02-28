The Wright way to end Black History Month

Today marks the end of this year’s Black History Month, but here in Detroit we have the unique opportunity to learn about Black history all year round at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Yolanda Jack, Manager of Community Engagement, joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to talk about the museum and it’s significance to Detroit.

The Charles H. Wright museum is the Largest African American museum, second only to the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC.

Yolanda said the museum welcomes people all year round to visit their “And Still We Rise” exhibition, which is a permanent “core” installment, that revolves around African American History.

There are other temporary exhibitions like their “King Tutankhamun” exhibit, which Yolanda said is a wonderful exploration of a particular portion of African history.

Yolanda said they also have programs and partnerships to get the community involved. “History Speaks” is a partnership program that allows young ladies to learn about historical figures like Angela Davis, Ella Jo Baker, Sojourner Truth, and learn from their experiences.

To learn more about the exhibitions, and other programs the museum offers, watch the video above.