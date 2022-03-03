Music and maple syrup are what’s happening this weekend

It’s always a good feeling knowing that the weekend is around the corner, especially when there are fun things to look forward to doing. Music is headlining events that will be happening this weekend, and Kila Peeples shared some of them for this week’s What’s Happening Around the D.

First is the Corktown Music Festival. Over 70 bands will be performing at four venues in Corktown, including PJ Lager House, Two James Spirits, and The Gaelic League. Proceeds will go to 4 Paws 1 Heart, a non-profit organization that helps homeless cats and dogs get medical treatments and works with local shelters to find them forever homes. The festival is on Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. $20 for wristbands, and they are good for both nights.

If you want to continue your Mardi Gras celebration, there is also the Downtown South Lyon Carnivale. Enjoy live music, stilt walkers, fire acts, and food trucks. Plus, there will be Mardi Gras Photo opportunities where you can take a picture with Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, and much more. The celebration will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ad

And you can learn everything you wanted to know about maple syrup at Maplefest at MSU Tollgate Farm and Education in Novi. You can experience everything from the sap being tapped from the trees to the final sweet product that we love pouring on pancakes and waffles. Maplefest is Saturday and Sunday; hour-long time slots are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it is $10 for people 3 and up.

For more of what’s happening in the D with weekend, watch the video above.