How to prep your home for a feline friend

One thing that is sure to put a smile on your face is a cat video -- especially showing a cute kitten.

Watching kittens romp around can brighten up your day, and you may consider adopting one of your own. But how do you prepare for bringing a tiny fuzzball into your home?

Anna Chrisman of Michigan Humane said kittens will thrive in an environment that is set up for them, without a lot of change.

Small animals are still learning as much as your children are. She said it is very important to establish ground rules with your children for things like handling or playtime.

Having toys, a litter box, water and food dishes set out beforehand is beneficial. Chrisman recommends starting the kitten in a smaller area like a bedroom, bathroom, or other confined space. Chrisman also suggests scheduling a veterinary appointment right away to ensure you are not backlogged.

Chrisman also introduced Moana, our 2-month-old pet of the week. Moana would benefit from an active home, where she can run, jump and play. She has been in households with other cats, so she is used to meeting new feline friends.

You can see kittens just like Moana at this years annual “Kitten Shower.”

Michigan Humane will host the event on April 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Learn how to help felines in the community and help Michigan Humane provide support.

If you are interested in adopting the pet of the week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all your standard adoption fees.

