How to keep your pets safe as the weather warms up

With the warmer weather arriving, everybody’s going to be outside more, including your pets.

During this time of year, they could get fleas and ticks, which can be harmful. You can protect them, but you want to go about it the right way.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane joined “Live in the D” co-host Tati Amare to share some lifesaving advice for your furry loved ones.

One of the issues that fleas and ticks cause is the transmission of diseases that may be harmful to both humans and pets, Chrisman said.

It’s not only about protection, but also about ensuring that the only products your animal is taking are those recommended by your veterinarian -- and utilized exactly as prescribed, Chrisman added. It is crucial that cats receive just cat products and dogs receive only dog products.

Chrisman also introduced us to Gladys, a boxer mix, who is looking for a calm forever home with older children and adults.

Gladys needs a home with structure and people who can be patient with her as she learns about the world and grows confidence. She is nervous in new situations and with new people, but she does love other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting the pet of the week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all your standard adoption fees.

Watch the video above to learn more.