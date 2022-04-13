Take your Easter celebration to a new level

We are just a few days away from Easter, which means that you are envisioning brightly colored baskets, decorated eggs, and the usual Easter candy that we all love. Here are a few ideas that can take your Easter celebration to a whole new level.

Kerry Doman, the CEO and founder of Little Guide Detroit, appeared on “Live in the D” to share some of her best ideas for keeping your kids hopping with joy.

When it comes to Easter candy, most people think of jelly beans and peeps, but Kerry has some creative suggestions. A favorite bakery of Kerry’s is Love & Buttercream in Birmingham, which has edible paint. She says that the kids may paint and decorate their own white-iced cookies, which are packaged in a box with paint brushes. Other sweets, such as chocolate-covered rice crispy delights, may be found in the bakery.

Kerry brought in some things from Petite Cabane, a boutique in Birmingham’s downtown area, to help with Easter attire. She showcased children’s shoes, sunglasses, fanny packs, nail polish, books, and stickers.

Ad

Some children will be on break, and Kerry said she discovered Young Wild and Friedman, which featured organic playdough and toy trash trucks and construction vehicles online, which would be fun for kids who might need some extra activities. She also mentioned that local sensory bins are trendy right now.

Check out the company’s website for more Easter ideas and events for kids.

The full interview may be seen in the video above.