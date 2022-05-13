Ms. Robbie Montgomery is reinventing herself with a new single

Ms. Robbie Montgomery is known to many from her reality show ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’, along with her career in entertainment being one of the original Ikettes in the Ike and Tina turner Revue in the 1960s.

Ms. Robbie says her career began as a doo-wop singing group. She sang on her front porch and under the street lights until Ike Turner offered an opportunity to background the song ‘A Fool In Love’ and it became a hit. She took the opportunity to go on the road as an Ikette and has been singing ever since. Ms. Robbie says singing is her first love and chicken is her second.

The motivation for releasing her new single, ‘Thinking About Cheating’ stems from her goal of becoming the oldest person to win a Grammy. Ms. Robbie says her single is a cross over of southern soul. Omar Cunningham, an Award-Winning Singer, Songwriter, and Producer wrote Ms. Robbie’s single.

The theme of the song is centered around cheating. It’s about a lady and her husband, a man that has been doing all kinds of things to her, and now she is thinking about cheating. Ms. Robbie says she thought is was a great song and took the opportunity to sing it and she is really excited about it.

The words of wisdom Ms. Robbie shares for the people who are on a journey to reinvention and keeping life fresh is all about going for your goals in life. Think of what you would like to do in your life and go for it. Ms. Robbie says at her age at 81-years-old, she is doing what she wants to do.

For more information about Ms. Robbie Montgomery and her new single, watch the video above.