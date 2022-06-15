Jason’s losing the tie and here’s why

I have been wearing neckties to work since 1995. More than half my life. I won’t be sad to not have to worry about them anymore. The one in the picture was my backup I kept at the office.

Business casual is in my future. Or, if you will, Ryan Seacrest-esque crafted casual. You see we have a new TV channel that is on your smart TV called Local 4+ (PLUS) and I am going to be launching an 8am show on this platform very soon. Fun but newsy, newsy but fun. No neckties and suits needed. If you remember my Facebook show Jason Carr Live! you should be on board with this new frontier of live streaming. Think of it as WDIV’s version of Netflix or Hulu.

Hope to see you there!